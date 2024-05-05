Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VBR traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.24. 207,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,087. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average of $175.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

