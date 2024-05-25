L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2,166.7% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,362 shares of company stock worth $15,889,110 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.25. The stock had a trading volume of 426,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,691. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $225.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

