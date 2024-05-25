Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.15. 9,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 4,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

Profound Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.41) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.