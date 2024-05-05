ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 753 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

