Knuff & Co LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,567,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,566,000 after buying an additional 299,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $96.19. 9,146,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.