ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 17,494 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Shell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,239. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

