CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 5,180.0% in April

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 5,180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTGLY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

