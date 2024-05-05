Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 101,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000.

NYSEARCA:EWQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,324. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $666.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

