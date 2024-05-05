Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 206 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WOR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 188,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.