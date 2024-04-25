Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.7 billion. Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10 EPS.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,054,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,184,160. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

