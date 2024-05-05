Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,992,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. 101,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,375. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

