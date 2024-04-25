OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Trading Down 6.7%

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.92 and last traded at $130.39. 14,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 90,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in OSI Systems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

