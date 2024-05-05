DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $650,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $3,214,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

