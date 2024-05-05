CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CytomX Therapeutics

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

