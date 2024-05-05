Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $95.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.19. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

