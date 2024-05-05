Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.53.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after buying an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $127,337,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

