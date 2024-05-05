Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GARPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4054 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GARPY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $20.80.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
