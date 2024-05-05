Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $348.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.94.

Get Stryker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $328.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average of $317.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $18,694,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.