Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Comcast were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 37,344,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,838,734. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.