Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $354,480.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $579.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.95 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

