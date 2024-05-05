Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WING. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 1.8 %

Wingstop stock opened at $388.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.72. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $4,188,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.