Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $44.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 192.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

