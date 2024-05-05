Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $97.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMSI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.