Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $67,400.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,068,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,901,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

TTSH stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

