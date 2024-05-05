Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Major Shareholder Buys $76,935.60 in Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAMG. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

