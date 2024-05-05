Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Major Shareholder Buys $76,935.60 in Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAMG. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAMG

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.