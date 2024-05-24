Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 1-Year High at $344.15

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $344.15 and last traded at $343.16, with a volume of 59521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.65. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,592,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $115,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

