Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.53. 2,305,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

