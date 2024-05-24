Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,297. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

