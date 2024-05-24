Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 465,530 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 658,280 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Latham Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Latham Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 87,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,143 shares in the company, valued at $811,736.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares in the company, valued at $811,736.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.61 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Latham Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

