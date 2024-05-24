Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $231,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,984. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.