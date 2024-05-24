dForce USD Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001420 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and approximately $17,687.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00123060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008604 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,097,931 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97702003 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $34,963.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.