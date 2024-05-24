Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 12,388 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPLD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Upland Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 288,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

