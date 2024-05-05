City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO Sells $154,696.80 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $154,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
City Price Performance
City stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $115.89.
City Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On City
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on CHCO. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CHCO
City Company Profile
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
