Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,803.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman bought 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,008.32.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman purchased 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,726.08.

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman purchased 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226.00.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.44 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.