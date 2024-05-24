Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $101,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,276 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 59,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX remained flat at $3.73 on Friday. 90,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

