Team Hewins LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,246,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,280,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

