Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Eric Desaulniers Sells 35,000 Shares

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$107,975.00.

Eric Desaulniers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

CVE NOU traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.82. The company had a trading volume of 138,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.55 and a twelve month high of C$4.81.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

