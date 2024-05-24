Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARIS stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 140,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,973. The firm has a market cap of $883.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

