22,066 Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at $685,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 150,546 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. 43,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

