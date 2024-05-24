Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $67,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,480 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 295.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 1,200,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $246.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

