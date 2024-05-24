Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,435. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.