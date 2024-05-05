Brokerages Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price at $12.81

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

