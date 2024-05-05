Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $95,561.70 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.