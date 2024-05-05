Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 456,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,861.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $16.25 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

