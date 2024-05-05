Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of THC stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $5,890,793. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 452,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

