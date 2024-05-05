Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $115,000.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90.

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.11. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The company had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

