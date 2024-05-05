Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $42.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

