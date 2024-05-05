Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Laizer Kornwasser Sells 10,411 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laizer Kornwasser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 83.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.