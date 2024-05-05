Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) VP Sells $171,000.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 66.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. CL King began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

