First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,256. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

